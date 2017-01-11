'Han Solo' Movie Directors Confirm Woody Harrelson Casting in Still-Unknown Role

Woody Harrelson and Harrison Ford as Han Solo around the time of ‘A New Hope’ in 1977. (Credits: WENN / LucasFilm)

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Woody Harrelson is headed to a galaxy far, far away.

The directors of the upcoming young Han Solo Star Wars stand-alone confirmed the news on Starwars.com.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” said Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in a statement on Starwars.com. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

No character details were revealed, but when his casting was first reported last week, sources told Heat Vision he would be a mentor figure to Han Solo (played by Alden Ehrenreich in the film).

Harrelson joins a cast with plenty of star power. Donald Glover is playing young Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars spinoff, which will also star Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke.

The film is slated to hit theaters in 2018.

