What to Stream: 3 Other Adaptations of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters this weekend. As you may know, there have been several adaptations of the fairy tale over the years — here are three versions of Beauty and the Beast not made by Disney that you can stream right now.

La Belle et la Bête (1946)

La Belle et la Bête (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Written and directed by Jean Cocteau, this classic adaptation is still considered the best filmic version of the fairy tale. Actor Jean Marais portrays both the beast and the Gaston-esque antagonist, Avenant. It is available on Filmstruck.

Beastly (2011)

Beastly (Photo: Takashi Seida/CBS Films/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

This modern-day update of the tale is based on the novel by Alex Finn. It stars Alex Pettyfer as Kyle, the beast, and Vanessa Hudgens as Lindy, his beauty. The cast also includes Dakota Johnson, Mary-Kate Olsen, and Neil Patrick Harris, and you can find it on YouTube.

Beauty and the Beast (2014)

Beauty and the Beast (Photo: Pathe/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Another lush adaptation from French filmmaker Christophe Gans, this 2014 version stars the great Vincent Cassel and the greater Léa Seydoux. While not received well in the United States, it found a larger success in Europe and Japan. You can find it on Amazon.

