‘Beauty and the Beast’ Star Emma Watson Says Her Belle Is a Community Activist

Emma Watson has become an outspoken feminist and activist. She was a big proponent of the Women’s March on Washington and has become a global goodwill ambassador for UN Women. Watson seems determined to pick roles that align with her ideals, which would indicate why the Beauty and the Beast star turned down Cinderella but agreed to play Belle.

The animated Belle was considered one of the most progressive Disney princesses. Watson told Yahoo Movies how the live-action version takes it even further. “I think for me, how she evolved was that I liked that you saw her sharing her gifts and her wanting to empower other young women, rather than it just being that she was incredibly insular and she was just into reading books herself,” Watson told our Kevin Polowy. “There’s a really nice scene in the movie where you see her teaching another young girl to read.”

Watson started a feminist book club called Our Shared Shelf and even leaves free copies of books for people to find in random places. It seems Belle is very much like Watson. “You get more of a sense of her as an activist within her community,” Watson concluded.

