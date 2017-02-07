'What a Difference a Year Makes': Our Inside Report From the 2017 Oscars Nominee Luncheon

“Wow, what a difference a year makes.” Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exuded clear satisfaction as she addressed attendees at the 89th Academy Awards luncheon Monday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton. Isaacs opened her remarks by recognizing this year’s far more inclusive ballot after the Academy was sharply criticized — or more aptly, publicly shamed — two years in a row for the infamous #OscarsSoWhite controversies. “Simply put, real progress has been made,” Isaacs said, crediting the Academy’s active role in expanding membership by recruiting 683 new voters.

You didn’t have to look any further than Table 18 — our position at the Hilton’s International Ballroom — to see the difference. Seated to our left was Raoul Peck, the director of the acclaimed James Baldwin doc I Am Not Your Negro, and one of four black filmmakers in the running for a Best Documentary Oscar. To our right was Moonlight editor Joi McMillon, who made history last month by becoming the first African-American woman nominated for Best Editing.

Both first-time nominees cheerfully recalled where they were the morning they found out they were Oscar nominees. For Peck, it was actually afternoon. He was in Germany wrapping up work on his next doc, Young Karl Max (a film that, like I Am Not Your Negro, he worked on for the past 10 years). “Somebody saw it on Twitter, but you can’t trust what you see on Twitter, so I didn’t believe it right away,” the director admitted. McMillon was in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, where her second feature, the Brett Gelman-Michael Cera drama Lemon, was premiering. “I was going to go to a screening that morning but one of my producers was like, ‘You just got an Oscar nomination, we’re going out for drinks!'” McMillion laughed.

The stat that’s gotten the most notice: Seven of the 20 acting nominees are people of color. “I’m just thrilled, so absolutely thrilled,” Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar five years ago for The Help, told us about her nod for Hidden Figures, though she was clearly over the moon for the success of the film as a whole. The inspirational drama about black women who played a pivotal role the space race has become a major box-office hit, grossing over $115 million and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

'Moonlight' stars Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon

Naomie Harris, a Best Supporting Actress contender for Moonlight, told us the luncheon marked the first time she felt “relaxed” about her newfound status as an Academy Award nominee. Prior to being seated for the Chilean sea bass and couscous meal, she said she was eager to hear the “pep talk” the Oscar class receives every year at the event.

Isaacs certainly delivered some motivation, drawing big cheers when, without naming names, she cited the ballroom’s “empty chairs” and bemoaned the effect the Trump administration’s controversial travel ban would have on nominees like Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian director of Best Foreign Film nominee The Salesman, who has said he will boycott the ceremony in response. “Strong communities celebrate the arts, not censor them,” the Academy president proclaimed to applause.

For more “practical” advice for the nominees, Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd unveiled a hilarious pre-recorded segment featuring Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters comedian Kate McKinnon as fictional 1930s star of the silver screen “Gloria Cancave,” who offered up tips for the winners’ 45-second acceptance speeches. The tips were basic (i.e., “Be Prepared,” “Be Speedy” [to the stage], and “Be Paperless”) but all were all driven home with faux footage of Canclave’s disastrous speeches. (Ever wonder why more winners don’t curse? At the Oscars Nominee Luncheon they’re warned they’ll be fined.)

