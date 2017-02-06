Oscars 2017: See All the Contenders Come Together for Nominees' Luncheon

The Oscar nominee luncheon, the annual shindig that brings together all the Academy Award contenders for an informal afternoon of schmoozing and last-minute campaigning. Stars such as Emma Stone, Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman braved the rainy Los Angeles weather to gather at the luxe Beverly Hilton hotel on Feb. 6. Per tradition, the dessert is followed by the “Oscar Class Photo,” in which all the attending nominees squeeze in for the shutterbugs. Yahoo Movies was there for the action and you can check out our behind-the-scenes report later; in the meantime, click through to see Hollywood’s brightest.