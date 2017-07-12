'War for the Planet of the Apes': Steve Zahn's 'Bad Ape' Isn't Ready to Step Up in New Advance Clip

War for the Planet of the Apes is getting rave reviews ahead of its debut this Friday, and with good reason — Matt Reeves’ third installment in the reboot-prequel trilogy is a superior piece of blockbuster filmmaking, driven by yet another sterling motion-capture performance by Andy Serkis as ape-rebellion leader Caesar. A grim sci-fi effort with timely political undercurrents, it’s likely to dominate this weekend’s box office. Ahead of Apes’ debut, we now have a new advance clip (watch it above) that highlights Steve Zahn as “Bad Ape,” a former zoo attraction who provides welcome moments of levity in what is mostly a rather serious affair.

Fox previously released an advance look at his first big scene; in this new clip, fans can check out an amusing moment between Bad Ape and Maurice, as they attempt to help Caesar get the upper hand vs. Woody Harrelson’s maniacal Colonel. As you’ll see, Bad Ape is far from eager to step up.

While it seems clear that the studio is interested in highlighting the more lighthearted aspects of War for the Planet of the Apes, don’t be completely fooled — despite its excellence, it is a decidedly dark sort of genre spectacular. You can see its latest video above, and experience the entire, exceptional film in theaters beginning this Friday, July 14.

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Star Andy Serkis Reads Trump Tweets as His ‘Lord of the Rings’ Character Gollum:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: