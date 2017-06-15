'War for the Planet of the Apes' Extended Preview Clip Intros Steve Zahn's 'Bad Ape'

Intellectually evolved ape Caesar (Andy Serkis) leads his tribe of simian rebels into battle against mankind in War for the Planet of the Apes, the third — and presumably final — chapter in Fox’s successful prequel-reboot trilogy. This time around, however, Caesar won’t just be facing off against a new band of hostile humans (led by Woody Harrelson’s Marlon Brando-esque Colonel); he’ll also be encountering new apes, including one whose first meeting with the wartime leader can be seen in the new extended preview clip above.

Here, Caesar and his mates (including Amiah Miller’s human girl Nova) makes initial contact with Steve Zahn’s “Bad Ape,” a name he’s adopted because it’s what he was constantly called by the people who ran the zoo where he once resided. As Zahn’s loner explains, his zookeeper masters got sick and, in response to their illness and apes’ mounting cognitive skills, began exterminating their animal charges; Bad Ape managed to escape and survive on his own. And while Caesar seems wary of this stranger, he discovers that Bad Ape may have information vital to his cause — even if the recluse has no desire to get involved in their fight.

Directed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves, War for the Planet of the Apes’ arrives in theaters on July 14.

‘War For The Planet Of The Apes’: Watch the ‘Meeting Nova’ Trailer:

