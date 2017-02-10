Viggo Mortensen Reveals the Sweet Reason Behind Those ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reunion Photos

Two weeks ago, pictures surfaced of some of the stars of the Lord of the Rings franchise reuniting for unspecified reasons — leading us to surmise that it might be for an upcoming magazine photo shoot. Shortly after their debut, an accompanying video appeared on an Orlando Bloom Instagram fan site, implying that the former Middle-earth heroes had gotten together in order to do battle with a cave troll. But now, after much speculation, the truth about the gathering has finally been revealed, courtesy of Aragorn himself, Viggo Mortensen.





During a lengthy new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee for Captain Fantastic explains how the aforementioned LoTR reunion came to be. The cast of Fantastic — a drama which finds Mortensen playing the suddenly widowed father to six kids living far off the grid — was nominated at the SAG Awards.

“We were all hoping we’d win best ensemble so we could make fools of ourselves onstage,” said Mortensen. “But then everybody was going to go their separate ways — some of the kids are from Oklahoma, Australia, England — so I invited them all out for dinner afterwards because I figured it was likely that we weren’t going to win and it was going to be sad to end that way. The youngest kids were big fans of Lord of the Rings, so as surprise guests I invited the ones who were around and in town — Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Elijah Wood, and Orlando Bloom. Three hobbits and an elf showed up. You should have seen the look on the Captain Fantastic kids’ faces. It was really something. So it was a great gathering of two families that stayed in touch.”

So there you have it — Mortensen made his surrogate brood’s dreams come true. Which begs the question: What will he do for them if he manages to win the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the indie hit? Paging Sir Ian McKellen…

