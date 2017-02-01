'Lord of the Rings' Instagram Reunion: Was It All About…a Cave Troll?

Yesterday, we brought you news about a recent photo shoot featuring a number of the original stars from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, including Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan — the last of whom publicized this reunion via his Instagram account (as seen below).





Speculation soon took off as to the precise reason for this get-together, given that the actors all completed their ring-questing duties back in 2003’s Best Picture-winning The Return of the King. And while we still don’t have a definitive answer to that question — our money is still on it being tied to something for Empire Magazine — a new video posted to an Orlando Bloom Instagram fan site (watch it below, via Cinemablend) provides further confirmation that, as Monaghan wrote in the above pic’s caption, the heroes were preparing to fight a cave troll.





Suffice it to say, the LoTR crew don’t seem laser-focused for battle. The video does make clear, however, that they continue to be good friends. And it also suggests, via the brief background appearance of Silicon Valley actor and Captain Fantastic director Matt Ross, that this get-together might also be taking place amidst some of Mortensen’s pre-Oscar press — he’s a Best Actor nominee for his role in Ross’ acclaimed indie.

For now, however, the purpose of this Middle Earth reunion continues to be a mystery….

