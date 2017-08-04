Toni Collette Likes the Recipe In New 'Fun Mom Dinner'

In the easygoing summer comedy Fun Mom Dinner (now in select theaters and on demand), Toni Collette plays a mother of four young boys who’s totally over the idea of having “mom friends” — until, of course, a memorable night of misbehavior with some fellow preschool moms (played by Molly Shannon, Kate Aselton, and Bridget Everett) changes her mind. Collette, who has two children, has no such qualms about befriending other moms. But she does have a problem with being pigeonholed as an actress who plays moms.

“In the past, I’ve done interviews where they just start the interview saying, ‘So you play a mom,’” the Australian actress told Yahoo Movies. “And I’m like, ‘I play a really f—ing complex human who also has a relationship with a couple of kids she’s pushed out.’” Indeed, few actresses on Earth boast resumes so full of diverse, emotionally complex roles, from the social-outcast title character in her breakout film Muriel’s Wedding, to her Oscar-nominated performance as Haley Joel Osment’s desperate mother in The Sixth Sense, to the woman trying to keep her family together without losing her mind in Little Miss Sunshine. What drew Collette to Fun Mom Dinner — besides the promise of working with other talented, funny women — is that the story isn’t about being a good or bad mother, but about how motherhood changes a person’s identity, even when the kids are asleep.

During Fun Mom Dinner’s New York City press day, Yahoo Movies chatted with Collette about bonding with her co-stars, exercising with a post-childbirth bladder (as her character does in the film), getting recognized on the subway, and juggling an astounding variety of film and TV projects.

So are you having a whirlwind day in New York?

It’s been very busy. I just flew in very late from London last night and I think I’ve had maybe three and a half hours sleep! Anyway, it has been a long day, but it’s so, so wonderful to see all these amazing women that I worked with on the film last year, and to be able to hang out and talk about the experience we had and celebrate it together. It’s a good thing.

Ten years ago, you had 2 films released; in 2017, the website IMDB says you have 11 projects.

Wow, that’s a lot then!

So do you have a secret identical twin? How does that work?

Cardboard cut-outs, and I live in my trailer. [Laughs] No, it’s funny because I’m playing this character [in Fun Mom Dinner], and we’re a bunch of women who have kids, everybody’s been talking about “How do you balance work and life and kids and all of that stuff?” You know, sometimes I really struggle with it, because I love working, and I obviously also love my children. And they’re the most important thing to me. But I do love working, and if I don’t do it I think I am not quite myself, you know? Because it’s a big part of me and I get a lot out of it. What you need to know is, not every film is three months long. For instance, this one was three weeks. So it may say there’s a lot of films there, but none of them too extensive in terms of the time I have to commit to it.

I watched a screener of the spy thriller Unlocked (in theaters Sept. 1) the same week I saw Fun Mom Dinner — in that one, you have a buzz cut and use a machine gun. It was a funny contrast.

I like doing lots of different things. I think that’s one of the best parts of my job. And I really try to push myself and not be repetitive. After Muriel’s Wedding, I remember being offered a character that was kind of similar, and there was just something in my gut that knew not to do it. And I’m so glad, because if I’d have done that, I think it’s so easy to be categorized. And I somehow have managed to dodge that bullet.

It seems like a major challenge for actors to escape that kind of rut. Your career is amazing in that sense – I have absolutely no idea what you’ll do next.

Me too, that’s the best part about it! [Laughs]

