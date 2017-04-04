'The Neverending Story' Empress Tami Stronach Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories from the '80s Fantasy Film

The Neverending Story is one of those dark ‘80s fantasy films that makes a generation of parents wax nostalgic, even as they’re horrified at the thought of showing it to their own young children. Tami Stronach, who played the Childlike Empress, is now one of those parents. At age 10, Stronach was one of three American children cast in the lead roles of Wolfgang Peterson’s 1984 fantasy film, produced and filmed in Germany. The Neverending Story tells the story-within-a-story of a 10-year-old outcast, Bastian (Barret Oliver), who discovers a magical book about young warrior Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), who must save his kingdom of Fantasia from a malevolent force called The Nothing. The further Bastian reads in the book, the more he becomes a part of the story, until the climax, when the Empress of Fantasia (Stronach) pleads directly with Bastian to save and rebuild Fantasia.

Though she only appears at the end of the film, Stronach’s memorable character was prominently featured in promotional material for the worldwide hit, and the child actress found her ensuing celebrity hard to handle. Eventually, Stronach walked away from film entirely and grew up to become a professional dancer. Following the birth of her daughter, she launched a new venture with her husband: Paper Canoe Company, a Brooklyn-based children’s theater company. For the first time since Neverending Story, Stronach is working with puppets and conjuring children’s fantasies. “All the stuff I’m doing now kind of oddly refers back to this very meaningful experience I had with The Neverending Story,” says Stronach. She might even show the film to her daughter one of these days. Yahoo Movies spoke with Stronach, 44 — who is also returning to film in the indie feature Ultra Low, now shooting — about her experience working on The Neverending Story, the empowering message of the Childlike Empress, and how she’s come to embrace the film and its fans.

I grew up watching The Neverending Story and I remember thinking, ‘This movie has one girl in it, and she’s the prettiest girl in the entire world.’

Thank you! [Laughs] You know that I was almost not cast because Wolfgang didn’t think I was pretty enough.

Really?

Yes! Well to be fair, it was the first audition and I went really scruffy, because I wasn’t really a Hollywood gal, so I didn’t really understand the game. I went with greasy leftover pig makeup because I was playing Piglet in a play. So he was like, ‘This girl’s good but she’s just kind of… really not that… Empress-like?’

You filmed The Neverending Story during this rare time in the 1980s when practical special effects got really good, right before computer effects took over, so the sets actually looked like the movie looks.

Totally. Everything was handmade on that set. There, a human being with their hand put the feather there and put the mud there, and I think you can feel that. In some ways at the time, I didn’t even understand how extraordinary it was, because when you’re a kid, you kind of experience the world as it is given to you. But yeah, they had this huge circus tent with the Swamps of Sadness, which I remember going in. And it was insane, when you were inside this enormous tent where the mud was up to my hips — it was really, really, really deep. Trying to walk over to the camera people was really hard. And once they got the fog machine rolling, you couldn’t see the edges of the curtains. You were absolutely in an endless swamp.

Wait, the Empress wasn’t in the Swamps of Sadness!

No, I watched. I went in to watch the day that Atreyu kept getting sneezed off of Morla, the turtle. I thank God I was not there for the Swamps of Sadness eating the horse, because that would have been not a good idea for anybody to have me on set at that time. [Laughs] I probably would have stopped filming. “Stop! Stop the cameras!”

