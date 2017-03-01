Toby Kebbell Criticizes Fox’s Handling of Dr. Doom Character in ‘Fantastic Four’

Even though every Fantastic Four movie made since 2005 has failed to win over audiences, 20th Century Fox is still thinking about making another one. Producer Simon Kinberg talked with Collider about making another version. “One of the lessons we learned on [the 2015 reboot] is that we want to make sure we get it 100 percent right, because we will not get another chance with the fans,” he said.

If Fox does make another Fantastic Four movie, it will need a new Dr. Doom. Toby Kebbell played the part in 2015, but when Hey U Guys asked him about a sequel, he was uninterested. “I won’t be in it!” he exclaimed.

Kebbell said he didn’t like the way Fox used him in the film. “Truth is, Doom is an incredible bad guy,” he said. “They just keep trying to force him into the Fantastic Four. They just need to move it out. … Doom is a monster, but my Doom was not, so that’s that.”

While Kebbell wouldn’t want to play Dr. Doom in another Fox movie, he said he would be interested in playing the role again if Marvel Studios came calling. “Yeah, if [20th Century Fox] lends him out like a footballer,” he joked.

