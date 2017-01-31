The True Origin of Robin's Costume May Finally Be Revealed in 'Lego Batman Movie' Clip (Exclusive)





The suit worn by Robin, Batman’s longtime sidekick, was inspired by vintage illustrations of Robin Hood. At least, according to co-creator Jerry Robinson — you know, if you want to take his word for it. But while that explains all the Lincoln green, what about the red and yellow?

In the upcoming The Lego Batman Movie, the mythology behind the Boy Wonder’s costume gets turned inside out, and you can take a look in the exclusive clip above.

Bruce Wayne/Batman (Will Arnett) has just inadvertently adopted the orphaned Dick Grayson (Michael Cera). Back at the Batcave, Dick is rifling through the Caped Crusader’s high-tech conveyer of suits (El Mariachi, Death Merchant, ExcliBat, Silent But Deadly, etc.) when he happens upon one with the Rastafarian tricolors.

“Oh, that one was for the assignment called ‘Jamaica Caper,’ the locals called me Reggae Man,” Wayne tells the youngster, who immediately sheds all of his clothes and throws the outfit on.

Related: ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Gets an Action-Packed App Ahead of Its Release

And for why Robin never wears pants… that’s explained, too. (Warning: Lego butt.)

The Lego Batman Movie, a spin-off of the hilarious animated hit The Lego Movie (2014), is directed by Chris McKay from a script by Seth Grahame-Smith, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers and also features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes. It opens everywhere Feb. 10.