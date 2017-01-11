‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Gets an Action-Packed Game App Ahead of Its Release

Ben Affleck will once again star as DC Comics’ vigilante superhero in this fall’s Justice League. But before he can make his next big-screen appearance as the Dark Knight, another actor will, figuratively if not literally, don the crime fighter’s cape and cowl: Will Arnett, who’ll reprise his voice role from The Lego Movie as the character in Warner Bros’ upcoming The Lego Batman Movie. While that animated film won’t hit theaters for another month, eager fans can now get a taste of the superhero’s adventure courtesy of its mobile app. Watch the exclusive trailer for it above.

Available now on iOS and Android, The Lego Batman Movie Game App will allow users to control Arnett’s sarcastic, mini-fig iteration of the do-gooder as he runs through the streets of Gotham, mans the Batmobile, and DJs (à la Guitar Hero). With users able to customize both Batman and his weaponized ride, it should provide smartphone and tablet gamers with some mobile mayhem — as well as a few laughs (the app is rated PG for “rude humor.”)

As evidenced by the clip, The Lego Batman Movie Game App should offer enough comedic craziness to satiate DC aficionados desperate for their next Dark Knight fix. That’ll come, in earnest, on Feb. 10, when the film — co-starring the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate and Mariah Carey — races into theaters. In the meantime, you can download its tie-in mobile title from both the App Store and Google Play.

