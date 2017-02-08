'The Lego Ninjago Movie' Trailer: A Ninja Son and Warlord Father Go to Ridiculous War

This Friday, audiences will finally get the building-block Batman saga they’ve craved since The Lego Movie debuted in 2014, courtesy of The Lego Batman Movie. The toy-based franchise isn’t done with spin-offs just yet thought — later this year, we’ll also get a martial arts-themed installment courtesy of The Lego Ninjago. That high-flying affair has just released its own over-the-top trailer above.

In the clip, we get our first look at hero Lloyd (Dave Franco), whose attempts to thwart the evil world-conquering rampage of Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux) are complicated by the fact that the villain is Lloyd’s father. That loony Star Wars-esque dynamic — set to a soundtrack of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” of course — will be married to the series’ trademark wit and adventure, with the latter coming via Lloyd’s decision to join up with Sensei Wu (Jackie Chan) and his Ninjago fighting force, which battles demons, monsters and all sorts of other cool-looking Lego adversaries.

Featuring a voice cast that includes Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani and Olivia Munn, The Lego Ninjago Movie premieres on Sept. 22. In the meantime, watch its premiere trailer above.

