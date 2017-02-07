Watch Batman Go to the 'Justice League Dark' Side in Exclusive Supercut From Animated Movie

The Lego Batman Movie arrives this week, gleefully poking fun at the Caped Crusader and his Dark Knighthood. But before Bats gets funny, he’ll be his typical gloomy self in the aptly titled Justice League Dark.

Based on the DC Comics team of supernatural heroes, the R-rated feature-length animated film arrives Tuesday on DVD and Blu-ray, and Yahoo Movies has an exclusive supercut of Batman’s biggest moments. (Watch above.)

With black magic targeting Gotham City, Metropolis, and other key locales across the DC map, a skeptical Batman (voiced by Jason O’Mara) ditches his regular Justice League pals and assembles a dysfunctional new team with paranormal powers to dispatch the evil spirits.

Related: ‘Justice League Dark’ Puts Batman in a Supernatural Superhero Teamup

This version of the Dark team comprises John “Hellblazer” Constantine (Matt Ryan, reprising his live-action TV role), Deadman (Nicholas Turturro), Zatanna (Camilla Luddington), and Jason Blood/the demon Etrigan (Ray Chase), with an assist from Swamp Thing (Roger R. Cross). Additional voices include Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Enrico Colantoni as Felix Faust, and Alfred Molina as Destiny.

Justice League Dark is the latest direct-to-video feature from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment. It is available as a Blu-ray gift set ($39.99) featuring a Constantine figurine, a Blu-ray combo pack ($24.98), and DVD ($19.98), as well as on Digital HD.

The animated feature arrives ahead of a planned live-action film that will be part of the burgeoning DC Extended Universe. Doug Liman recently took over the reins from Guillermo del Toro, who had been developing the film for years. No release date has been announced for the movie, which is tentatively titled Dark Universe.

Watch the ‘Justice League Dark’ trailer:

Related: