The 5 Best Films Coming to Netflix This Week

Every week Netflix adds quite a few interesting titles to its library, some of which you may not have heard of and some that are downright classics. Here are the five best coming to your streaming devices this week.

5. Evolution (Available March 21)



Evolution (Photo: Midnight/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Evolution, directed by Lucile Hadžihalilović, is about a boy on a mysterious island inhabited only by other boys and women. Running at a tidy 81 minutes, this French-language film received positive reviews from critics, who enjoyed its creepy and hypnotic aesthetics.

4. The Square (Available March 24)



The Square (Photo: Everett Collection) More

The Square, an Australian film, is about a married construction worker who has an affair with the wife of a mobster. You might recognize one of its leads — Joel Edgerton. Edgerton, who also wrote the film, made it before becoming more well-known to American audiences with roles in Oscar-nominated films like Loving and Zero Dark Thirty. His brother, Nash Edgerton, directed.

3. Fire at Sea (Available March 21)



Fire at Sea (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Fire at Sea is a documentary about the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa and the refugees who arrive there from Africa and the Middle East before entering mainland Europe. Directed by Italian filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, it was nominated for best documentary feature at the 2017 Academy Awards.

2 The Most Hated Woman in America (Available March 24)



The Most Hated Woman in America (Photo: Netflix) More

A Netflix original drama, The Most Hated Woman in America is based on the true story of noted atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair. Starring Melissa Leo, Hated Woman is about the disappearance of O’Hair, an activist who worked to ban official Bible readings in public schools. It features a supporting cast of familiar faces in Adam Scott, Josh Lucas, Vincent Kartheiser, Juno Temple, and Peter Fonda.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Available March 24)



Who Framed Roger Rabbit (Photo: Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection) More

And now we come to our classic film. Who Framed Roger Rabbit, from 1988, features characters from both Disney and Warner Bros. One of the finest films ever to combine animated and live-action characters in scenes together, Roger Rabbit stars Bob Hoskins as a down-on-his-luck, cartoon-hating private eye who reluctantly looks into who framed the title cartoon rabbit in a murder.

Watch: Creative Fan Theory on Reddit Suggests ‘Life’ Is Sneaky Prequel About Spider-Man Villain Venom:

Read more on Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.