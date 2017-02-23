Surprising Historic Firsts From Oscars Past

This year marks the 89th Oscars, as another group of Hollywood’s finest are honored for their work. Ever since the first awards were handed out in 1929, the Academy Awards ceremony has consistently made history. Here are a few historic firsts from Oscars past.

The first film to win Best Picture was the 1927 silent film, Wings. It was set in World War I and helped to launch the career of Gary Cooper.

The first man named Oscar to win an Oscar was the famous songwriter Oscar Hammerstein II. His song “The Last Time I Saw Paris” was featured in the 1941 film Lady Be Good.

The Academy Awards show was first televised in 1953, and was hosted by Bob Hope. The first X-rated film to win Best Picture was Midnight Cowboy, in 1969.

This year’s awards will take place on Feb. 26. Tune in to see if history will be made once again.

2017 Oscar Virgins – 7 First-Time Nominees:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.