Stream Y Tu Mamá También' for Free on Yahoo View

Long before Diego Luna battled Stormtroopers in Rogue One and Gael García Bernal lifted a baton for Mozart in the Jungle, the two actors co-starred together as horny, callow teenagers in the 2001 Spanish-language hit Y Tu Mamá También. Directed by future Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity), the Mexican drama follows two bored friends (Luna and Bernal) on summer break who finagle a road trip with an alluring older woman (Maribel Verdú) to a secluded beach that may or may not exist. With its frank depiction of sex, the movie was often advertised as a breezy summer lark, but it also offers some surprising depths, from its portrait of modern Mexico to its explorations of friendship and mortality.

You can watch Y Tu Mamá También now for free through Feb. 20, courtesy of Yahoo View.

