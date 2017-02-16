Oscars 2017: A Guide to the Three Short-Film Categories — The Nominees and Our Picks to Win

With 14 Oscar nominations, La La Land is poised to dominate Hollywood’s big night on Feb. 26. But there are at least three categories where director Damien Chazelle and Co. will not win. The Best Animated Short, Best Live Action Short, and Best Documentary Short categories are La La Land-free, and very competitive. Thanks to ShortsHD, which is making all 15 nominated short films available in separate programs in theaters and on demand, it’s easy to find favorites to root for. The theatrical roll-out began on Feb. 8 and will continue to expand in the run-up to the Oscars. (Visit the official site for showtimes near you.) The programs’ VOD run will begin on Feb. 21 via Amazon, iTunes, and Vimeo. (Select shorts can also be streamed on other online platforms.) Before you dive in, consult our guide below to the films in each of the three shorts categories, including our picks for the likely winners.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha

Directed By: Theodore Ushev

What It’s About: Adapted from a highly metaphorical short story by Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov, Ushev’s short depicts a girl with one eye that sees only the future, and one eye that forever gazes into the past.

Our Take: Blind Vaysha is more interested in the metaphorical implications of the heroine’s atypical plight rather than telling a story, so don’t expect a conventional resolution. Fortunately, there’s much to admire in the film’s painterly visual style, which resembles a volume of Eastern European folklore as illustrated by Van Gogh. Caroline Dhavernas’ narration gets heavy-handed at times, but just try not to be touched by a character whose split vision means she can never live in the now.

Borrowed Time

Directed By: Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

What It’s About: Regrets, the wizened sheriff of Borrowed Time has a few. Returning to the scene of his greatest failure, the Old West lawman is immediately overcome by tragic memories.

Our Take: The characters look like they stepped out of a Pixar cartoon — no surprise, given that the directors are Pixar employees — but the storyline definitely verges on PG-13 territory. And while that contrast between style and substance initially enlivens the film, Borrowed Time builds to a climax that’s at once both too predictable to surprise and too abrupt to resonate. Maybe the filmmakers should have borrowed a few extra minutes to give the story more emotional oomph.

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Directed By: Robert Valley and Cara Speller.

What It’s About: Canadian illustrator Robert Valley — who previously worked as an animator on TV shows like Aeon Flux and Tron: Uprising — pays tribute to a childhood friend by using his wild and wooly life story as the basis for a graphic novel on film.

Our Take: Pear Cider packs more into 35 minutes than some features do in two-plus hours as our anti-hero, Techno Stypes, endures two serious traffic accidents, addictions, and a vaguely illegal liver transplant in China. It plays like fiction, although Valley has said he’s tried to stay true to the facts…apart from the super-cool pseudonym invented for his pal. Animated in Photoshop, it’s a labor of love that at times threatens to overstay its welcome, but vibrates with the energy of its elusive main character.

(Pear Cider and Cigarettes can be rented or purchased on Vimeo)

Pearl

Directed By: Patrick Osborne

What It’s About: A musically inclined father and daughter respectively come of age behind the wheel of their trusty car.

Our Take: Osborne, an Oscar winner three years ago for the Disney short Feast, developed Pearl for Google’s VR-focused Spotlight Stories series. In that form, viewers can “direct” their own experience, toggling the virtual camera around a 360-degree view of the car’s interior. (Watch the Spotlight Series version of Pearl above.) The standard version maintains a fixed angle that mainly centers on the characters as they experience life’s setbacks and successes on the road to growing older and maybe wiser. It’s a lovely little story that’ll drive parents to wrap their kids in a big hug.

Piper

Directed By: Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer