What to Stream: 3 Movies Featuring the Late Don Rickles
Don Rickles, master of insult comedy, has died at the age of 90. For a younger generation, he will be remembered as Mr. Potato Head from the Toy Story movies, but he also was a legendary comic and appeared in several movies. Here are three Don Rickles movies you can stream right now.
Kelly’s Heroes (1970)
Rickles played Crapgame in this Clint Eastwood film. Rickles appeared alongside legendary actors including Donald Sutherland and Telly Savalas. This WW2 caper has action and plenty of comedy and is available on Vudu.
Casino (1995)
This Martin Scorsese epic saw Rickles play casino manager Billy Sherbert. His years of working in Las Vegas made Rickles perfect for the role. His scenes with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci are standouts. This ’90s classic is available on iTunes.
Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project (2007)
This documentary takes a look at Rickles’s standup career. He will always be known as the king of insult comedy, and the John Landis-directed documentary is an excellent portrait of Rickles’s stage career. Get to know Rickles better by watching it on Amazon.
