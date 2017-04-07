What to Stream: 3 Movies Featuring the Late Don Rickles

Don Rickles, master of insult comedy, has died at the age of 90. For a younger generation, he will be remembered as Mr. Potato Head from the Toy Story movies, but he also was a legendary comic and appeared in several movies. Here are three Don Rickles movies you can stream right now.

Kelly’s Heroes (1970)

Clint Eastwood and Don RIckles in Kelly’s Heroes. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Rickles played Crapgame in this Clint Eastwood film. Rickles appeared alongside legendary actors including Donald Sutherland and Telly Savalas. This WW2 caper has action and plenty of comedy and is available on Vudu.

Casino (1995)

Robert De Niro and Don Rickles in Casino. (Photo: Universal/Courtesy of Everett Collection) More

This Martin Scorsese epic saw Rickles play casino manager Billy Sherbert. His years of working in Las Vegas made Rickles perfect for the role. His scenes with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci are standouts. This ’90s classic is available on iTunes.

Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project (2007)

Don Rickles holds the award for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program for his work on Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project at the 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo: AP Photo/Reed Saxon) More

This documentary takes a look at Rickles’s standup career. He will always be known as the king of insult comedy, and the John Landis-directed documentary is an excellent portrait of Rickles’s stage career. Get to know Rickles better by watching it on Amazon.

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

