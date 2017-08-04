'Step' Exclusive Clip: Documentary Follows Baltimore Team Striving to Win in Competition and Life

Documentaries about underdogs aiming to elevate their lives and achieve their dreams through big-time competitions are as numerous as the inspirational stories waiting to be told. The latest is Step, which follows a high-school step team striving to win a championship while also making sure that every one of its members gets accepted into, and then graduates from, college. It’s a true-life tale of struggle, success, and failure. In limited release starting today, Yahoo Movies presents an exclusive clip (watch it above) from the film, winner of the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, as well as the Audience Award for Best Feature at the 2017 AFI Docs Festival.

In the scene, we see the team from the Baltimore Leadership School For Young Women — a small college-prep charter institution — as they travel to a competition where, as a coach says on the bus, their goals are to “learn, enhance, grow, move forward.” Once there, they’re given a lesson in projecting confidence and power from an instructor in a cafeteria, all before breaking into one of their intense routines. It’s a brief but powerful moment from the movie, illustrating the poise, self-assurance, and dedication required to succeed in this hotly contested field.

‘Step’: Watch a trailer:

