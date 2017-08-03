James Van Der Beek Hints At 'Varsity Blues' Comeback: 'I'm Not Sure How Much I Can Say'

Break out the whipped cream! The team behind the 1999 high school football classic, Varsity Blues, may be headed back onto the field for a long-awaited reunion. Chatting with Yahoo TV recently about his new Viceland series, What Would Diplo Do?, Varsity Blues star James Van Der Beek revealed that plans are in motion for the next chapter in the life of Jonathan “Mox” Moxon. “I’m not sure how much I can say, but there are some very serious talks about that,” the actor teases. “We are talking actively about that world and modernizing it.” (Watch the video above.)

Prior to those top secret discussions, Varsity Blues seemed poised to return to the small screen as a CMT series with an all-new cast. Van Der Beek says that version has since fallen by the wayside in favor of an update that more directly involves the film’s creative team. And, much like the movie’s fans, the actor says he’s spent a lot of time imagining where Mox — whose conflicted feeling about his future led him to famously tell his football-loving father, “I don’t want your life” — might have ended up. “I say, take Mox, who is this good teammate and you put him in a hole, and make it some kind of redemption story, but played out on the field and off,” Van Der Beek pitches. He’s even got the perfect title ready to go: Varsity Blues: He Doesn’t Want Your Life.

Watch our full Facebook Live with James Van Der Beek below. What Would Diplo Do? premieres Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 p.m. on Viceland.

