'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 15 New Pics of Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo Ren, Luke, More
Star Wars Celebration’s panel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Orlando delivered the goods, with jovial banter between Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and host Josh Gad, topped off by director Rian Johnson introducing the film’s new teaser poster and its first trailer. Disney followed up with a set of official still images, as seen in the trailer. Comb non-moving images of Ridley’s Rey, Boyega’s Finn, Oscar Isaac’s Poe, BB-8, and more for clues. We’ll add to this slideshow as new images become available between now and the film’s highly anticipated Dec. 15 release date.