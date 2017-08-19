New 'Star Wars' film might include Princes Harry and William

Even princes want to be Jedi.

Princes Harry and William got significantly closer to that dream with a Star Wars set visit in 2016, and John Boyega seemed to confirm Friday that they did indeed film a cameo — and that they weren't the only visitors on set.

The royals made a highly publicized visit to the set and studios in 2016, when it was rumored they filmed Stormtrooper cameos. Star Wars is notorious for its secrecy, and in an interview with BBC Radio 4 "Today", John Boyega decided he was done.

After Boyega spoke candidly about race relations and his film Detroit, the host asked him to treat the royal cameo rumors with the same candor: "When you last spoke to us on the program, you sort of intimated that yes, Prince Harry and Prince William were in the movie as Stormtroopers. I wonder, can you tell us — do they have lines in the movie? What can you tell us?"

"I think they took that scene out," Boyega said, without a trace of emotion in his voice.

"I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man, cause I swear there were images or whatever online. They came on set, man. They were there, man. Tom Hardy was there too, man. I said it."

"I'm sick of hiding this!" he added. "I think someone leaked it or something, then there was like an image of some sort. And I was just like 'Oh, damn.' Every time I get asked, I don't know how to dodge it — yeah, they were on set."

The Daily Mail originally reported that this scene would be with Daisy Ridley and Benicio Del Toro, and that the royals were hidden behind Stormtrooper masks, with no speaking parts. Boyega seemed to be joking about the scene being taken out, but if we get a scene of Ridley and Del Toro surrounded by Stormtroopers in The Last Jedi, two of them might be British royalty — and Star Wars fans like the rest of us.

