'Star Wars: Episode IX' Director Colin Trevorrow On Desire to Inspire a New Generation

Colin Trevorrow had directed only one indie feature film, 2012’s Safety Not Guaranteed, before getting the call to helm 2015’s Jurassic World — which became a $1.67 billion-grossing juggernaut. He’ll follow up that triumph by returning to smaller-scaled fare with this month’s The Book of Henry, but attention is already turning to his next feature, Star Wars: Episode IX, which will complete Lucasfilm’s current Star Wars trilogy. And in a new interview, he discusses the responsibility he feels to deliver a conclusion that moves today’s young generation just as the original movies inspired him.

Speaking to Fandango, Trevorrow states that part of his Star Wars job is to get in touch with his younger self — and attune himself to the perspective of his kids as well — for his gig in the galaxy far, far away:

“It’s how it was with us [growing up]. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia were all characters that we were able to identify with in various ways, and especially with the character of Rey and what she means to young girls right now, and the challenges that she’s up against. It is extremely crucial that I understand what actual children are feeling about these stories that we’re telling them, and I think it’s important that I have kids, and if filmmakers don’t have kids, they should go talk to them because they don’t see things the same way that we did when we were kids. So, yes, I am very dialed in to that because I think it’s a requisite of the job.”

The director also says that, with both The Book of Henry and Episode IX, it’s important that he doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of life:

“I think having to force myself to confront my own fears as a parent, and really dig into places that I may otherwise not want to dig into and want to look away from. It’s where I have to go with [Star Wars] for it to be as emotionally resonate as it has to be. I have to find something deeply personal for myself in what I’m about to do or else it’s just going to feel shallow.”

To read more, check out Trevorrow’s interview with Fandango. The Book of Henry arrives in theaters on June 16; Star Wars: Episode IX is currently slated to debut on May 24, 2019.

Colin Trevorrow’s ‘The Book of Henry’: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: