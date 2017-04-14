'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary Panel at Celebration: 5 Unforgettable Moments
The 40th anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration was an emotional experience for fans who’ve grown up with the galaxy far, far away. Hosted by Warwick Davis, the event featured unexpected appearances by Star Wars creator George Lucas and Han Solo actor Harrison Ford (making his first-ever Celebration appearance), along with beloved Star Wars actors like Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, and moderator Davis (who played Wicket the Ewok as a child). As part of the panel, the cast and creators paid homage to the late Carrie Fisher‘s iconic role as Princess Leia, with a speech by her daughter Billie Lourd (who dressed in Leia-esque white for the occasion). And if that wasn’t enough to wring tears from the eyes of the most hardened bounty hunter, composer John Williams made a surprise appearance to conduct his Star Wars score — beginning with “Princess Leia’s Theme.” Watch the clip above for our picks of the top 5 moments from Day 1 in Orlando.