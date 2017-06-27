Spider-Man Visits Starbucks in 'Homecoming' Prank Video

Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Peter Parker has to maintain his high school GPA in between superhero scuffles — so clearly, dude needs a lot of caffeine. This fun new viral video imagines just how Spidey might go about getting his coffee, by pranking unsuspecting customers at a New York City Starbucks. A masked man descending upside-down from the ceiling is enough to give anybody a fright, but it sure is funny to watch. The most amazing part of the video, though: the baristas get Spider-Man’s name right every single time. Watch it above.

Though it doesn’t feature star Tom Holland, the video is an official promotion for Homecoming — the dead giveaway being a Stan Lee cameo toward the end. Holland, who made his debut as Spidey in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, stars as a teenage Peter Parker learning the superhero ropes from Tony “Iron Man” Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). His skills are tested with the appearance of a new threat to New York City, the villain Vulture (Michael Keaton). Fortunately, he has the support of his best pal Ned (Jacob Batalon) and his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7.

