Spider-Man, Venom, and Silver Sable Will All Coexist in Same Movie Universe, Says Former Sony Chief Amy Pascal

After headlining five films produced by Sony Pictures (who own his big-screen rights), Spider-Man was fully integrated into the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in Captain America: Civil War — a process that will continue with next month’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first stand-alone wall-crawler feature to star Tom Holland. That upcoming release will pair the hero with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and next year’s Avengers: Infinity War will see him fighting alongside an even bigger roster of comic-book icons. But a new report indicates that Spidey may also, in the future, cross cinematic paths with more Marvel figures who, for now, are solely part of Sony’s superhero stable.

Although Sony’s deal to share the web-slinger with Marvel Studios remains intact, the studio is also going ahead with developing its own Spidey-related spinoffs, including Venom (a villainous feature starring Tom Hardy) and Silver & Black (pairing Silver Sable and Black Cat, to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood). And in a junket interview with FilmStarts (via Collider), former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal — sitting alongside Marvel bigwig Kevin Feige — reveals that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man may appear in those movies, even as he simultaneously remains connected to the MCU:

Well those movies will all take place in the world that we are now creating for Peter Parker. They’ll be adjuncts to it, it may be different locations but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other as well… There’s a chance [that Peter Parker will appear]. There’s always a chance. I think one of the things that Kevin has done with Marvel that was so brilliant is by bringing the fans along and making each movie seem like a chapter in a book, that you have to read that chapter in order to go forward. And I think the investment that the fans get to feel in being a part of a larger story and understanding what’s happening, I think is something that I know Sony would want to emulate.

If Holland’s Spider-Man is officially part of the MCU, but also exists in the same universe as Venom and Silver & Black, then it would seem to follow that the latter two movies are also connected to the MCU — although Sony and Marvel have, as of this writing, not verified such a fact. Given that Pascal is no longer running Sony, it may be that she’s speaking a bit out of turn here — or, at least, speculating about something that hasn’t been fully worked out between the two studios. Nonetheless, it does indicate that considerable future plans are being scheduled for Holland’s hero, and that straddling two distinct movie universes may yet be a task he’s asked to fulfill.

To hear all of Pascal’s comments, check out the video at Collider. Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7.

