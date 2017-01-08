Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Hit the Golden Globes: All About the Stallone Sisters

Tonight, Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters share the duties of Miss Golden Globe: the first time the title (traditionally given to a promising young talent from a famous family) has been bestowed simultaneously on siblings. The Stallone sisters — Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 — captured the world’s attention at last year’s Golden Globes ceremony, when they walked the red carpet with their father (who took home his first-ever Globe that night for Creed) and mother Jennifer Flavin. Here’s a little more info on three young women sharing the stage tonight.

Sistine is the one you might recognize.

Sistine is the only one of her sisters who has actively sought out the spotlight: Following in her mother’s footsteps, she has been pursuing a career in modeling since she was 16, and has already appeared in several major magazines and a Dolce & Gabbana runway show. “I have dreamed about being a model since I was little girl,” she told The Hollywood Reporter for a January feature on the sisters.

None of the girls want to follow in their dad’s footsteps.

Sophia, the oldest, is a communications major at the University of Southern California and wants to launch her own fashion and makeup line. Scarlet is focusing on junior high school, where she runs track (which her dad likes to brag about on Instagram.) Not even model Sistine is interested in making the switch to movies. “I’m a horrible actor!” she told Teen Vogue last year. However, as children of the digital age, they see the value of getting some Globes attention. “I think today it’s all about digital and social media, and so being recognized is a huge asset,” Sophia told THR.

They all have the same middle name because Sly thought it would stop them from fighting.

“All the middle names are Rose so they can’t battle — like one would be called Lilac and one would be Heather, so it’s all Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlett Rose,” he told People in 2006. “Rose is a great name, you can’t knock it. You can’t get better than Rose — it’s neutral.”

They almost didn’t attend last year’s ceremony.

Thanks to a friend’s mother, the girls scored last-minute tickets. “We were scrambling!” Sophia told THR. “Scarlet wore my friend’s old prom dress, I wore my mom’s vintage gown…” When their father won, Sistine said, the sisters were all “hysterically crying on each other.”

They’ve all seen Rocky. A lot.

“Every time it’s on TV [our dad] makes us watch it again,” Sistine told THR.