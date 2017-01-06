A Gallery of Miss Golden Globe: Looking Back at the Famous, the Obscure, and the Misters

No doubt about it, Miss Golden Globe is the most nepotistic title in Tinseltown. A fixture at the Hollywood Foreign Press’ annual ceremony since 1963, the designation originally was bestowed to up-and-coming performers in film and TV. But the HFPA’s prognosticating was checkered out of the gate; the inaugural winners were Eva Six, whose film career flamed out after a few beach-and-bikini flicks, and Donna Douglas, who became a small-screen fixture on Beverly Hillbillies.

For the past four decades, the title became less laudatory and more honorary, specifically going to Hollywood offspring (typically female, but there have been a couple Mr. Golden Globes along the way) who aspired to follow in their parents’ vaunted footsteps. While most never achieved enduring fame, starry alumni of this exclusive club include Anne Archer, Laura Dern, Joely Fisher, Freddie Prinze Jr., Melanie Griffith, and Griffith’s daughter Dakota Johnson. For the first time, this year’s ceremony will feature a triple play: Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet share the Miss Golden Globe title and will be seen escorting winners from the stage at Sunday’s show. Click through for a look back at Miss Golden Globe from the earliest honorees in the 1960s right up to the Stallone posse.



