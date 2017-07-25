'Snatched' Deleted Scene: Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Phone a Surprising Relative (Exclusive First Look)

Snatched was one of this summer’s most eagerly anticipated comedies, thanks to its all-star pairing of Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn — the latter in her first big-screen role since 2002’s The Banger Sisters — as a mother and daughter who find themselves in criminal trouble while vacationing in South America. That’s why it was somewhat surprising when it tallied a disappointing $45.8 million at the U.S. box office. Moviegoers will get another chance to check out the high-profile film when it lands on home video beginning later this month. Ahead of that bow, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive deleted scene (watch it above) from its collection of special features.

The deleted scene is set after Schumer and Hawn have escaped their kidnappers. Locating a pay phone, Schumer’s Emily manages to reach her dad in West Palm Beach — none other than Colin Quinn, who played Schumer’s old man in 2015’s Trainwreck. Unfortunately for her and Hawn, he’s not much help, immediately taking his daughter’s shocking news as his cue to do his best Liam Neeson impression.

This quick, funny scene is merely one of many extras that’ll be found on the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Snatched, which arrives on store shelves on August 8; the film is available on Digital HD today.

Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Took a 15-Year Break From Acting, and Why ‘Snatched’ Brought Her Back:

