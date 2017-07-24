Olivia Munn Talks About Her Experience Making — and Meeting — 'The Predator'

Olivia Munn spent most of her time at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con talking up her vocal part in September’s The Lego Ninjago Movie. However, that didn’t stop us from also asking her about her upcoming role in next summer’s The Predator. That new installment in the long-running franchise — which began back with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 gung-ho classic — will come courtesy of 20th Century Fox and writer-director Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys), who has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jacob Tremblay. And, according to Munn, it’ll be a blockbuster that stands on its own while also harking back to its illustrious predecessors.

In the above interview alongside her Lego Ninjago Movie mates Dave Franco and Justin Theroux, Munn reveals that production has wrapped on the forthcoming tentpole, and that its story will be a stand-alone affair — albeit one that exists in the same universe as Schwarzenegger’s original (even if it doesn’t overtly acknowledge it). As such, it’s not a reboot so much as a modern-day continuation of the saga, and one that will “kick it up another level.”

And as for seeing the Predator for the first time? Munn says it was a “visceral” experience, given that the famed creature wasn’t created by CGI but, rather, was a present-in-the-room-with-you sort of breathing, moving monster.

You can hear all of Munn’s thoughts on The Predator above. The film arrives in theaters on Aug. 3, 2018.

