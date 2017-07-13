See the First Photos From 'A Wrinkle in Time'

From Harper's BAZAAR

Madeline L'Engle's 1962 sci-fi classic, A Wrinkle in Time, is headed to the big screen, with director Ava DuVernay (Selma, 13th) at the helm. Thanks to new photos published by Entertainment Weekly,we finally have a first look at the upcoming movie.

Like the book, the film adaptation follows a girl named Meg (Storm Reid) who travels through time and space with the help of three mystical sages (Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling), to find her missing scientist father (Chris Pine).

DuVernay told EW that she decided to tackle the project because she was inspired by the possibility of seeing characters of color in storylines and settings we don't usually see them in mainstream entertainment.

"The first image [I had in my head] was to place a brown girl in that role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in,” she said.

The director also made a note to include diversity with casting, especially with Meg's celestial guides, Mrs. Who (Kaling), Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), and Mrs. Which (Winfrey). "I wanted a black Mrs., a white Mrs., and a Mrs. that was not either," DuVernay explained, because she felt "we don’t talk about a lot of the other colors and cultures enough."

"My whole process with this film was, what if?" DuVernay said of casting these woman. "With these women, I wondered, could we make them women of different ages, body types, races? Could we bring in culture, bring in history in their costumes? And in the women themselves, could we just reflect a fuller breadth of femininity?"

Twitter graciously welcomed the pictures.

A Wrinkle in Time premieres on March 9, 2018. The first trailer for the film is slated to debut on July 15, at Disney's D23 Expo.



