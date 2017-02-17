Ryan Gosling vs. Ryan Reynolds. The Rock vs. Vin Diesel. Donald Trump vs. Bernie Sanders. 'Fist Fight' Cast Plays 'Who'd Win in a Fight?'

We all know who would win in a fight between Ice Cube and Charlie Day, the actors who play teachers destined for a climactic throwdown in the new comedy, Fist Fight. (Not that we’re spoiling anything. Maybe Charlie Day does win… we’re not saying.)

So, at the film’s Los Angeles press day, we asked the cast — which also includes Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Christina Hendricks — as well as director Richie Keen who would win in a series of hypothetical fist fights (watch above): Ryan Gosling or Ryan Reynolds? Dwayne Johnson or Vin Diesel? Ronda Rousey or Gina Carano? A bear or a tiger? Jason Bourne or James Bond? And Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump?

Deadpool star Reynolds was the clear winner in the Ryan-off (“I think he’s a little gutter,” Cube said), as were The Rock (“Have you seen Dwayne Johnson?” asked Day. “He is at least two Vin Diesels”) and Sen. Sanders (“Bernie, he got a wicked left,” Cube declared), while the decisions in Rousey vs. Carano, Bear vs. Tiger, and Bourne vs. Bond were more evenly split.

And then of course there was Cube vs. his N.W.A cohort Dr. Dre. “We don’t fight, it’s all love,” Cube said. “Maybe a pillow fight.”

Fist Fight is in theaters now.

Watch an emotional Tracy Morgan talk about his return to the big screen: