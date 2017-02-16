Charlie Day and Ice Cube Remember Their First Fist Fights





Charlie Day and Ice Cube both had real-world experience when it came to bare-knuckle brawling before signing up for their new comedy, Fist Fight, which pits two teachers against one another for a schoolyard slugfest.

You won’t be entirely shocked to hear who won and who lost their first fights.

“I remember how quickly my eye turned black,” Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) told Yahoo Movies (watch above). “I remember the feeling of, ‘Wow, something just drilled me in the face.’ And it took 30 seconds for my eye to turn black. It’s not like it turns black the next day. It’s like, boom! You’ve got a black eye.” So he lost? “Yeah.”

Ice Cube, whose intimidating history teacher Mr. Strickland challenges Day’s petrified Mr. Campbell to a fight in the film, got in his first dust-up at the tender age of 5. “I was playing with my bike, me and my friends, and this kid Floyd, he was 6… he kicked my bike over,” Cube said. “He was trying to bully me. So I just worked him.”

Fist Fight opens Friday.

