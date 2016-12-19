'Rogue One': The Digital Grand Moff Tarkin Is Terrifying for All the Wrong Reasons (Spoilers)

Warning: Some spoilers for Rogue One to follow

At this point, Star Wars fans are accustomed to seeing their favorite characters return from the dead, and their favorite stories recycled with new computer effects. The new Star Wars movie Rogue One takes both ideas to the next level by resurrecting a familiar human character — Grand Moff Tarkin, Darth Vader’s formidable right-hand man in A New Hope — in a CGI performance. True to George Lucas’s forward-thinking vision for the Star Wars films, it’s an impressive piece of special-effects craft that’s never been attempted on this level. Whether it works — and what it bodes for the future of the Star Wars universe — is another story.

Grand Moff Tarkin, the ruthless general who presided over the Death Star and ordered the destruction of Princess Leia’s home planet Alderaan, was played by British actor Peter Cushing in the original 1977 Star Wars. The character was blown up with the Death Star at the end of the movie, and Cushing himself died in 1994 at the age of 81. Tarkin has returned to the big screen once before, for a wordless cameo at the end of the prequel trilogy. In 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, the character was played by Wayne Pygram, outfitted with extensive prosthetics to resemble Cushing. Reportedly, George Lucas considered using stock footage to bring Cushing’s character back to life for Sith, but the poor condition of the existing footage made it impossible.

If this is true, then Rogue One is the fulfillment of Lucas’ dream. Rogue One’s Tarkin is an uncanny digital re-creation of late-1970s Peter Cushing with a voice to match. (Rogue One takes place immediately before the events of A New Hope, when a band of Rebels steals the Death Star plans from the Empire.) The character’s first appearance elicited gasps from the audience at the New York press screening — but the real shocker is how much screen time he gets. Though it probably only adds up to a few villainous minutes, Tarkin’s role is a substantial one. And while CGI has been used to resurrect dead actors before (the most notable example being Paul Walker in Furious 7), it’s never been done with a major character for such a sustained amount of time.

The effect is so groundbreaking that when a report leaked last summer of a CGI Peter Cushing appearing in Rogue One, many outlets flat-out didn’t believe it. Even with significant advances in motion-capture technology (allowing, for example, Robert Downey Jr. to play his younger self in Captain America: Civil War), it seemed too daunting a task. But Industrial Light & Magic’s John Knoll, who came up with the concept for Rogue One (and also co-created Photoshop), was confident that it would work.

“John was always like ‘No we can do this, we can do it, we can do it,’” director Gareth Edwards told RadioTimes. “To be honest, a lot of people were nervous the whole time, like ‘Is this gonna happen?’ And then we went all or nothing in.”

So ILM set about creating a character based solely on Cushing’s scenes from a single (non-digital) movie. Fortunately, Cushing made plenty of other films — he’s remembered in particular for his Hammer horror movies — which reportedly came in handy when the animation team realized they had no footage of Grand Moff Tarkin’s feet. (Cushing often told the story of how the leather riding boots worn by the Imperial troops were too small for his feet, so Lucas agreed to let him wear his house slippers and shoot him from the knees up. Here’s photo evidence.)

“They are going through hours and hours of old footage from the horror movies to recreate his legs and feet to produce realistic movements,” a source tattled to the Daily Mail last summer. “It is eerie to see someone who has been dead for so long come to life on a screen.”

Still, a motion-capture character requires an actual actor, whose performance is then transformed by digital animators. (A more traditional example from Rogue One is the droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk.) To play Tarkin, Edwards cast Guy Henry, a classically trained British actor who already had a few minor Hollywood baddies on his resume (Heyer in V for Vendetta, Pius Thicknesse in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2). “It was very gracious of him, because essentially he’s doing this big performance and getting zero credit for it,” Edwards told RadioTimes of his actor. “He was gonna be totally replaced, and then had to keep it all secret.” (In order to cover its legal bases, Disney also obtained permission from Peter Cushing’s estate, which is managed by his former secretary.)

