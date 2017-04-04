'Rogue One' Special-Effects Supervisor Neil Corbould on 'Star Wars' Battles, Darth Vader's Fight Scene, and Practical FX in 'Alien: Covenant'

When it comes to blowing stuff up for the big-screen, Hollywood’s blockbuster directors turn to Neil Corbould, who over the course of a four-decade career has handled the practical effects for a wealth of illustrious films, including Superman, The Fifth Element, Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Superman Returns, War Horse, and The Martian. A five-time Oscar nominee and two-time winner (for Gladiator and Gravity), Corbould’s latest venture was perhaps his most widely seen — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which served as his maiden trip to the galaxy far, far away. With Rogue One arriving on Blu-ray release today, we spoke with the special effects supervisor about giving the movie its wartime style, the relationship between practical and digital effects, and setting off explosions around Darth Vader — as well as his upcoming work on Alien: Covenant and Mission: Impossible 6.

Looking back on Rogue One, what was the most challenging effect you were tasked with — and how did you successfully tackle it?

From my side, I’m the practical-effects supervisor, so I was in charge of all of the explosions, atmospheric effects, bullet hits and that sort of stuff. So for me, the biggest challenge was the battle sequence of Scarif, and the planning and the look of it as well. Because when I first met [director] Gareth [Edwards], his brief to me was that he wanted it to be a war movie. You know, it’s Star Wars, and he wanted to emphasize the war in the movie. He said to look at Black Hawk Down and Saving Private Ryan and Apocalypse Now, which was great for me because I did Black Hawk Down and Saving Private Ryan! [Laughs.]

Battle on Scarif in Rogue One (Lucasfilm/Disney) More

It was music to my ears, because it gave me a great starting point. It was an interesting process, bringing the Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down battles into a Star Wars movie, and giving it a Star Wars twist. It was challenging, but it was a lot of fun in the process.

How do you go about giving it that “Star Wars twist”?

It starts with, I watched A New Hope again, like six times, just to get a feel. Then, I took another at Black Hawk Down, and had discussions with Gareth, who wanted to shoot in a guerrilla-documentary style, handheld. After that, it was about taking the Saving Private Ryan explosions and just putting in a few different colored sparks. We also developed a new air canon, for a nitrogen canon explosion effect, so we could get actors very close to the explosions. It was combining new technology with old techniques, and then making it a Star Wars war movie.

Rogue One obviously has to work somewhat seamlessly with A New Hope. Did that present any restrictions in terms of what you could or couldn’t do — or did you have a free rein?

We had a free rein, but I didn’t want to go too far. I didn’t want to create all these different types of explosions, with huge sparks and stuff like that, because I’m such a fan of A New Hope; I didn’t want to change it too much. We had a bit of license, because it was shot a lot grittier. People get dirtier in it and are covered in sand, and we’re blowing up stormtroopers, and their costumes are a wreck — it’s not like they land and they’re pristine. There’s a gritty feel to it. We embraced that, and for me, I know I worked on the movie, but it was one of the best Star Wars movies — it just felt real, and I felt a part of it. In those battle sequences, I felt you really get involved. You’re there with them.

Stormtroopers patrolling the dust-covered planet of Jedha in Rogue One (Lucasfilm/Disney) More

Did you have anything to do with the climactic Darth Vader action sequence?

Only with regards to the pyrotechnics going off around him. It’s such an iconic shot for me, and sent shivers up my spine as it’s going on — Darth Vader in the middle of these huge effects that we’re doing. It was awesome to be a part of, I have to say.

Read More