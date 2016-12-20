'Rogue One' Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes with K-2SO

Rogue One?s K-2SO owes a lot to C-3PO, the original tall, grumpy droid with perfect diction. But besides their very different personalities ? Threepio is helpful and polite, while Kaytoo is blunt and occasionally violent ? there?s a key difference in how the two droids operate. While C-3PO has been played for nearly 40 years by actor Anthony Daniels wearing a metallic suit, K-2SO was created using motion capture technology. A new behind-the-scenes video (watch it above) shows actor Alan Tudyk in action as K-2SO, delivering his very funny lines in a motion-capture suit with leg extensions (to create that larger-than-human height for the animators).

Related: ?Star Wars? Opening Crawl Creator Is Disappointed ?Rogue One? Doesn?t Have One

Tudyk?s droid is one of the highlights of the standalone Star Wars film, which debuted at No. 1 at the box office this past weekend, collecting?a mammoth $155 million in the U.S. alone. However, it appears that a few of his quips were left on the cutting-room floor. The featurette incorporates at least one K-2SO moment that wasn?t in the film: The droid introducing himself to Jyn (Felicity Jones) by saying ?I will not kill you.? And if you like that one, we?ve got?more scenes from Rogue One promos that didn?t show up in the film (possibly due to reshoots).

Related: ?Rogue One?: The Digital Grand Moff Tarkin Is Terrifying for All the Wrong Reasons (Spoilers)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters in 3D, RealD 3D, and IMAX 3D.

?Rogue One? Star Alan Tudyk Gets Profane ? and Funny ? ?Notes??from C-3PO Actor: