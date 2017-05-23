Roger Moore's Career In Photos: James Bond and Beyond
Roger Moore, who played James Bond in more films than any other actor, died today in Switzerland at age 89 after what his family described in their Twitter announcement as “a short but brave battle with cancer.” Taking on the difficult task of following Sean Connery as 007, over the course of seven films he would make the character his own, paving the way for future runs by Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. From his first film with Elizabeth Taylor to his turn in cult favorite Spice World opposite the Spice Girls, here’s a look back at a dashing career.