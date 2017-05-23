Roger Moore, James Bond in the ’70s and ’80s, Dies at 89

Roger Moore, the tall, blue-eyed James Bond star whose deft touch helped lift the spy-action franchise to new box-office heights in the 1970s and 1980s, died today in Switzerland at age 89. His family posted a letter to the actor’s Twitter account, confirming his death “after a short but brave battle with cancer.”

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017





Moore starred in seven straight 007 adventures, the longest such streak of any Bond actor to date, including Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, and A View to a Kill.

The Star Wars-influenced Moonraker reigned as the top-grossing Bond film for nearly 20 years. It and 1983’s Octopussy remain among the film series’ top 10 all-time hits at the U.S. box office.

Moore was the fourth big-screen Bond, after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, and David Niven, who portrayed author Ian Fleming’s signature character in the 1967 comedy Casino Royale, a title later used for the dead-serious 2006 Daniel Craig 007 film.

Moore and Lazenby arguably had the toughest Bond jobs of all: Both were tasked with succeeding the iconic Connery. Lazenby quit the franchise even before the release of his lone entry, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service; Moore stayed with the series — and played to his strengths.

“I couldn’t do Bond straight,” he once said — likely with eyebrow arched.

Roger Moore as James Bond in ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’: Watch ‘Ski Chase’:

Born Oct. 14, 1927, in London, Moore began nabbing minor work in the British film industry as a teenager. After a stint in the British Army, the 6-foot-2 Moore began his Hollywood career. In 1954’s The Last Time I Saw Paris, he shared the screen with Elizabeth Taylor; in 1956’s Diane, he costarred with Lana Turner.

Moore, however, became a leading man via TV, not the movies. In 1958, he played the title role in the British-produced adventure series Ivanhoe. A couple of years later, the suave Brit was recruited to fill the vacuum created by the departure of James Garner on the hit western Maverick. (True to form, Moore played a suave Brit, Beau Maverick, the Maverick family’s long-lost cousin.)

Though the self-deprecating Moore liked to joke he was a series- and genre-killer — Maverick, for instance, lasted only a season and a half sans Garner — Moore winked his way to international fame on the 1962-69 series The Saint; Moore starred as master thief Simon Templar.

As The Saint wrapped production, James Bond, first brought to the big screen by Connery in 1962’s Dr. No, was at a crossroads. Connery had walked out on the franchise after 1967’s You Only Live Twice. Then Lazenby bailed, to be followed out the door by Connery, who had returned for 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever.

Moore was an old friend of then-Bond producers Cubby Broccoli and Harry Saltzman and was signed to a three-picture deal to be the new Bond.

Where Connery brought a brawny menace to Bond, Moore packed a lighter punch.

“First of all, my whole reaction [to the character] was always — he is not a real spy,” Moore told the New Yorker. “You can’t be a real spy and have everybody in the world know who you are and what your drink is. That’s just hysterically funny.”

The actor’s first entry, Live and Let Die, released in 1973 when Moore was 45, came up short at the box office versus the latter-day Connery 007 films. His next film, 1974’s The Man With the Golden Gun, featuring a memorable Bond villain in Christopher Lee, fared even worse; it remains the second-lowest-grossing Bond movie ever. Both movies were viewed as obvious attempts to keep up with the genre competition: blaxploitation and martial arts, respectively.

‘Live and Let Die’: Watch trailer for Roger Moore’s debut as James Bond:

“I’m sure people came to my first Bond picture to see if I could carry on from Sean Connery. The second time they came to see if I would maintain the level of mediocrity I established,” Moore said to United Press International in 1977 upon the release of The Spy Who Loved Me. “This time out I believe people are curious about whether I’ve improved at all.”