'Power Rangers': What the Cast Would Like To See in a Sequel (Spoilers)

With a box office debut that beat expectations and a plan for six films from Haim Saban’s Saban Entertainment, one’s not putting the cart before the horse if they start talking about a sequel to Power Rangers. When Yahoo Movies had the cast in our Los Angeles studios, we asked them what they would like to see in a second movie.

“I think the most interesting thing for me would be, where we left off, the stakes being raised even more, to a global scale could be kind of fun,” said Red Power Ranger Dacre Montgomery. “Also, you know, we hint at the idea of Tommy Oliver. Whoever that is. And I think it would be fun adding a new dynamic in the group.”

Blue Power Ranger R.J. Cyler is looking for his character to make a connection of the romantic variety. “I want to see Billy find love,” he shared. “But what would be really cool is if whatever next person is added to the group, if they do go that route, if that is Billy’s love interest. That would be cool. To be like, ‘Hey, Billy’s a nerd who found another…”

“Little thing,” said Yellow Power Ranger Becky G, finishing Cyler’s thought.

Our Khail Anonymous asked the gang about characters from the series not seen in the movie, such as bullies Bulk and Skull. “I think it’s kind of fun to leave antagonists who have been used in the show, you know, to potentially come up in a sequel,” said Montgomery. “It gives you more room to work with.”

“We left enough Easter eggs in there to suffice,” added Black Power Ranger Ludi Lin.

“We’re laying a foundation,” agreed Becky G.

