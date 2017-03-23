The New ‘Power Rangers’ Talk About How They Morphed Into Mighty by Training

In the new Power Rangers movie, you see a lot of martial arts and action from the new squad before they even put on their famous costumes. This meant that stars R.J. Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, Naomi Scott, and Becky G had to train for many of their stunts. The new Power Rangers talked about that during a visit to Yahoo’s Los Angeles studios. “Well, we all trained really heavily, to be honest,” said Cyler, who is your new Blue Ranger. “Before filming, during filming. Trying to keep it after filming.”

The new “Power Rangers.” (Photo: Kimberley French/Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection) More

“Me and R.J. trained in L.A.,” Becky G, your new Yellow Ranger, said. “Naomi back in England. Same with Dacre, in Australia … [Ludi was] in China. We were sending each other videos of our progress and stuff. It was really cool and exciting. I think when it became really more real was when we went in for pre-production and we got to train with our stunt doubles as a group.”

“So it was us, the mini-me’s, the shadows of our stunt doubles, and we’d be watching them do the sequences and the choreography,” Becky G added. “And we’d be like, ‘Amazing! Great! You guys are going to do it, right?’ And they’d be like, ‘No, you’re going to learn it.’ I think as actors, we really took pride in being able to do some stuff, obviously. There’s some stuff we’ve only trained [on] for three, four months. It’s not safe to do. So we trusted their expertise.”

Watch: The New Yellow Power Ranger Thinks Original Series Fans Will Be ‘Very Happy’ With the New Movie

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.