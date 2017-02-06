'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Trailer: Johnny Depp Makes a Grimy First Appearance

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales first made an appearance last October with a spooky teaser that featured Javier Bardem’s grotesque villain — but no Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Well Capt. Jack is officially back, making a messy entrance at the tail end of a new trailer that just premiered during the Super Bowl. The fifth installment of the Pirates series will premiere on May 26.

“The dead have taken command of the sea. They’re searching for a Sparrow.” So says a spectral woman who explains what the ghostly Captain Salazar (Bardem) and his putrid crew are after as they maraud the high seas, searching for a powerful trinket called the Trident of Poseidon — and apparently, Depp’s dippy hero, the erstwhile captain of the Black Pearl. We catch glimpses of familiar faces like Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and a grizzled Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) before finally seeing Sparrow himself caked in grime and hoisting a bottle.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in a teaser for Dead Men Tell No Tales. (Credit: Disney)

It’s all set to the tune of Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave,” a curious song choice, coming so soon after Cash’s cover of “Hurt” was used so memorably in the first trailer for the X-Men movie Logan. Does this mean Jack Sparrow will be getting serious too? Here’s hoping there’s still a pirate’s life in this pirate.