'Pilgrimage': Tom Holland Gets the Fear of God Put in Him (Exclusive Clip)

In this summer’s smash hit Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Holland came of age as webcrawler Peter Parker. For his next act, he’ll go back to the Middle Ages in the religious dramatic thriller, Pilgrimage.

Set in early-13th century Ireland, Pilgrimage follows a group of monks embarking on a dangerous mission across war-torn lands to transport their monastery’s holiest relic to Rome. In their way stand clashing tribes and Norman invaders.

Holland’s Brother Diarmud (whose curly locks recall another famous sacred object-bearing adventurer, Frodo of The Lord of the Rings) is clearly the wettest behind the ears of these monks. As you see in Yahoo Movies’ exclusive clip above, this leads to a spiritual smackdown of the highest order from his elder Brother Geraldus (Outlander‘s Stanley Weber).

Directed by Brendan Muldowney (Savage, Love Eternal) and written by Jamie Hannigan, Pilgrimage also stars Richard Armitrage, Jon Bernthal, John Lynch, and Tristan McConnell. The film opens in theaters and on video on demand Aug. 11.

