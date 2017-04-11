‘Phoenix Forgotten’ Clip: When the Compass Goes Haywire and There’s a Bump in the Night (Exclusive)

A trio of teenagers stumbles around in the wilderness on a moonless night with only their lo-fi, shaky video camera to guide them. That’s the Blair Witch-inspired premise of Phoenix Forgotten, the new sci-fi horror movie hitting theaters on April 21. Instead of supernatural spooks, this group is on the hunt for UFOs. And the results promise to be just as unsettling.

Based on the true story of the Phoenix Lights, a famed mass UFO sighting on March 13, 1997, Forgotten purports to be the found footage left behind by three missing students who headed out into the desert to investigate the lights shortly after they began flashing. In the exclusive clip above, they appear to already be lost, thrashing around in the dark as they look for their car and try to use a wildly spinning compass. It’s already looking pretty bad when the girl screams “What is that?” as a sinister light comes over the hillside.

Directed by first-timer Justin Barber and written by T.S. Nowlin (The Maze Runner), Forgotten is produced by other notable names: Ridley Scott (Alien, The Martian), Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), and 300 producer Mark Canton.

