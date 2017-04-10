Dev Patel Suffers a Panic Attack in Exclusive 'Lion' Deleted Scene

With $132.5 million earned at the global box-office, and seven Oscar nominations to its name, Lion was a bona fide success story from late last year, even if its muted drama (and lack of Academy Award wins) made it more of an under-the-radar hit. Those who didn’t get to see the based-on-real-events story in theaters will get a second chance when the film hits Blu-ray next week. In advance of that debut, we’ve got an exclusive deleted scene from director Garth Davis’ acclaimed drama above.

Lion follows the story of five-year-old Indian boy Saroo Brierley (played by breakout pint-sized star Sunny Pawar) as he becomes hopelessly separated from his brother in Central India — as well as his attempts as an adult (Dev Patel) to reconnect with his family using Google Earth. The above scene comes from the latter half of that tale, focusing on Patel’s Saroo as he suffers a panic attack at a restaurant. The cause of this anxiety is a memory of a childhood incident in which his brother was taken away by police — an early instance of abandonment that speaks painfully to his later, life-changing experience being lost and alone in Calcutta.

Marked by standout performances from Patel, Pawar and Nicole Kidman as Saroo’s adoptive Australian mother, Lion is now available on Digital HD, and will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on April 11.

