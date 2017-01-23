Our Predictions for the 2017 Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards will be doled out at the crack of the Los Angeles dawn on Tuesday morning — and you can watch the livestream here at Yahoo Movies starting 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET. As always, there’s a healthy dose of suspense in every major race, particularly in three of the four acting categories. (The Oscars themselves will be handed out at the ceremony on Feb. 26.)

One thing you can absolutely count on: Awards season’s three big kahunas — La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea — to continue collecting the most accolades. Here are my predictions in the 11 major categories.

BEST PICTURE



Before laying down bets on Best Picture, you have to first wager a guess on how many films will make the cut, since there can be anywhere between five and 10 nominees. Over the past five years, there have nine noms thrice and eight noms twice. I’m tempted to go with nine again, but it was an above-average year for film. And there’s a foul-mouthed wild card in the mix by the name of Deadpool. If the R-rated superhero hit can indeed ride a wave of momentum it’s generated with love from the Golden Globes, PGA, and WGA, it could very well be lucky number 10.

My Predictions:

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Other Contenders:

Captain Fantastic

Jackie

Loving

Patriot’s Day

Silence

Sully

BEST DIRECTOR



Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), and Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) are all locks, but then it gets interesting. Does 1996 winner Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) cap off his comeback and symbolically win Hollywood’s forgiveness with the industry’s highest honor? Do boldface names like Martin Scorsese (Silence) and Denzel Washington (Fences) get bonus points for helming passion projects? Or will the Academy follow last year’s surprise nomination of Room‘s Lenny Abrahamson and honor a lesser-known directors like Garth Davis (Lion) or David Mackenize (Hell or High Water)?

My Predictions:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Garth Davis, Lion

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Other Contenders:

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water

Martin Scorsese, Silence

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS

For once, the lead actress race could be more competitive than its male counterpart. There are seven contenders here (eight if you count a personal favorite, Taraji P. Henson, who gave the best performance in the fan favorite Hidden Figures). Emma Stone (La La Land) and Natalie Portman (Jackie) feel like sure things, which likely leaves Amy Adams (Arrival), Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) competing for the last three slots. Huppert has been a critics’ favorite and was a surprise winner at the Globes, but the French-language Elle might be too divisive and under-seen. And while Streep has been the talk of the town since her Globes speech, she might have to wait until next year for her record 20th nomination.

My Predictions:

Amy Adams, Arrival

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Other Contenders:

Emily Bunt, The Girl on the Train

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) has been cleaning up this awards season, controversy be damned. He, Denzel Washington (Fences), and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) make the cut easily. Andrew Garfield should also receive the Academy’s blessing after powerful performances in two faith-driven dramas, though it’s likely he gets in for Hacksaw Ridge over Silence. The last spot, then, figures to be between Joel Edgerton (Loving) and Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic). Though Loving hasn’t been the awards season force we thought it’d be, I’ll lean toward his quietly potent turn.

My Predictions:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Denzel Washington, Fences

