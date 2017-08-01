Noomi Rapace Plays Seven Sisters On the Run in 'What Happened to Monday' Trailer

Netflix may be in debt (to the tune of a reported $20 billion), but that doesn’t mean the streaming service is scaling back its efforts. Its latest original film, What Happened to Monday, only further confirms that, as it pairs director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters) with stars Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, and Noomi Rapace for a sci-fi action-adventure in which Rapace plays seven distinct — albeit closely related — characters. Ahead of the film’s summer bow, it’s now released an intriguing first trailer (watch it above).

Noomi Rapace in ‘What Happened to Monday’ (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube) More

Set in a dystopian future in which the government controls the population by allowing families to have only one child, What Happened to Monday concerns the crisis that arises when the Child Allocation Bureau’s bigwig (Close) discovers that a man (Dafoe) has actually been raising seven identical twins under her nose. Each of them named after the single day of the week that they’re allowed outside (using a shared alias), the sisters are all played by Rapace (in a stunt reminiscent of Multiplicity or TV’s Orphan Black). And they’ll soon be forced to take drastic measures to survive once one of them — Monday — is targeted by Close’s armed henchmen.

With a clever conceit and what appears to be some propulsive set pieces, What Happened to Monday should provide a genre-movie jolt to the late-summer season when it debuts exclusively on Netflix on August 18.

