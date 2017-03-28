'Mulholland Drive': David Lynch Masterpiece Gets a New Trailer Ahead of Its U.K. 4K Re-Release

When film critics were asked to vote on their top films of 2000 – 2009 and/or the 21st century, the clear consensus pick for the top spot was David Lynch’s 2001 masterpiece Mulholland Drive, a hypnotic L.A. fantasia about an aspiring actress (Naomi Watts) who, while trying to make it big in Hollywood, helps an amnesiac beauty (Laura Harring) investigate clues about her true identity. The film is now getting a spiffy 4K restoration — and big-screen re-release — in the U.K. And ahead of that bow now comes a brand-new trailer (watch it above; h/t The Playlist).

The new promo re-introduces us to Watts’ Betty and Harring’s Rita, two women who find themselves tumbling ever faster down a rabbit hole of sultry movie auditions, scary amateur sleuthing, and strange locked blue boxes. Originally conceived as the pilot for a TV series (à la Lynch’s Twin Peaks), it was reconfigured into a feature after the network passed on the project, and the director added new material to the pilot. Mulholland Drive is a haunting, endlessly mysterious gaze into an abyss of need, desire, fame, and identity. And with stunning cinematography by Peter Deming, it’s best seen on the big screen.

Thus, U.K. fans are in for a treat when Lynch’s nightmarish neo-noir (which also stars Justin Theroux) once again invades theaters on April 14. While so far there’s only been silence (silencio?) regarding a U.S. theatrical re-release or 4K Blu-ray, fans on this side of the Atlantic can likely look forward to at least the latter showing up on store shelves in the near future.

Naomi Watts Shares Stories About ‘Mulholland Drive,’ ‘The Ring,’ ‘Birdman,’ and More in Yahoo Movies’ Role Recall:



